NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A suspect wanted out of Rhode Island led police on a pursuit from Massachusetts that ended in Connecticut Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was taken into custody on Route 2 just north of I-95 in North Stonington around 2 p.m., the Connecticut State Police said.

The Connecticut State Police said they assisted Rhode Island State Police and the scene on Route 2 just north of I-95 in North Stonington is active but contained. There was no immediate threat to the area, but Connecticut State Police said businesses and schools were notified.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed the suspect’s white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was found around 1 p.m. The suspect was believed to be a white man, according to Massachusetts State Police.

“Suspect vehicle is stopped in Connecticut on Rt 78 at Frontage Rd,” Massachusetts State Police tweeted. “Perimeter has been established. Suspect believed armed. Public and news helicopters should keep their distance from the scene.”

The truck had been pulled off to the side of the road in the woods., surrounded by troopers.

WPRI reported that at around 12:30 p.m., the chase made its way into Charlestown on Route 78 where Rhode Island State Police were able to strike the back of the pickup truck and stop the vehicle from driving further.

