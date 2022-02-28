HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are continuing to investigate a wrong-way crash that killed four people in Hartford on Saturday morning.

State police said around 2:46 a.m., a car was traveling on I-84 eastbound near exit 51 in Hartford when it was struck by a car traveling in the wrong direction. The cars struck head-on.

The driver of the car traveling eastbound was brought to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries.

State police said all four occupants of the car traveling in the wrong direction were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Natachia Rivera-Hall of Hartford. One of the passengers was identified as 40-year-old April Slade of Hartford.

Officials are still working to identify the two other occupants of the car that died.

State police are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time that had a dashcam to contact Toop H at 860-534-1098.