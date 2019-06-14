Police continue to search trash plant for missing mom, as defense attorney releases new details

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Friday marks exactly three weeks since New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos went missing.

As the search for her continues, we are learning new information about this case, specifically about the two people who are facing charges in connection to the disappearance. Those new details certainly raise more questions in this case.

Investigators are back at the trash facility Friday where they have been looking for two weeks, going through all the trash looking for evidence.

That's because Jennifer's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are accused of dumping trash bags in Hartford the day she went missing. Some of those bags contained her blood.

Right now we don't know if investigators have come across anything significant or when the search will be wrapped up.

As that's going on, we are getting new details about this case from Norm Pattis, Fotis' defense attorney.

First, we now know that an employee was driving Fotis' truck the day Jennifer went missing and was at a construction site in New Canaan

But it's important to point out that employee has not been named a suspect in this case and his attorney, Lindy Urso, tells us his client is "looking forward to moving on with his life post- Fotis Dulos."

Pattis has also said that the morning Jennifer went missing, Fotis was on an international call with someone in Greece. He also confirmed in an interview Thursday with WPLR that person was expected to arrive in the U.S. Thursday.

On Wednesday, police were at a water skiing pond in Avon, looking for any evidence.

"Every search of a place that is associated with Mr. Dulos that does not yield a body is yet more evidence exonerating him because he couldn't be everywhere in the world that day he went missing," said Pattis.

Pattis also went on to sat that Michelle Troconis satisfied a police polygraph test and did provide an alibi.

In the meantime, police say they have gotten more than 475 tips and 80 videos.

At the center of it all you have five children who still don't know where there mother is after 21 days of waiting.

