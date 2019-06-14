Connecticut

Police continue to search trash plant for missing mom, as defense attorney releases new details

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:10 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 06:49 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Friday marks exactly three weeks since New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos went missing. 

As the search for her continues, we are learning new information about this case, specifically about the two people who are facing charges in connection to the disappearance. Those new details certainly raise more questions in this case. 

Related: Pickup truck owned by Fotis Dulos' company was in New Canaan

Investigators are back at the trash facility Friday where they have been looking for two weeks, going through all the trash looking for evidence. 

That's because Jennifer's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are accused of dumping trash bags in Hartford the day she went missing.  Some of those bags contained her blood. 

Right now we don't know if investigators have come across anything significant or when the search will be wrapped up.

Related: Police receive hundreds of tips as search for New Canaan mom continues at Avon pond

As that's going on, we are getting new details about this case from Norm Pattis, Fotis' defense attorney. 

WEB EXTRA: Profile on Fotis Dulos' 'High Profile' Attorney, Norm Pattis

First, we now know that an employee was driving Fotis' truck the day Jennifer went missing and was at a construction site in New Canaan

But it's important to point out that employee has not been named a suspect in this case and his attorney, Lindy Urso, tells us his client is "looking forward to moving on with his life post- Fotis Dulos."

Pattis has also said that the morning Jennifer went missing, Fotis was on an international call with someone in Greece. He also confirmed in an interview Thursday with WPLR that person was expected to arrive in the U.S. Thursday. 

On Wednesday, police were at a water skiing pond in Avon, looking for any evidence. 

Related: Lawyer of estranged husband in missing New Canaan woman case looking for bond reduction

"Every search of a place that is associated with Mr. Dulos that does not yield a body is yet more evidence exonerating him because he couldn't be everywhere in the world that day he went missing," said Pattis. 

WEB EXTRA: What Fotis Dulos and girlfriend's charges in Jennifer Dulos investigation mean

Pattis also went on to sat that Michelle Troconis satisfied a police polygraph test and did provide an alibi. 

Related: Missing New Canaan mom's estranged husband, his girlfriend plead not guilty, both post bond

In the meantime, police say they have gotten more than 475 tips and 80 videos. 

At the center of it all you have five children who still don't know where there mother is after 21 days of waiting. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center