Police departments step up efforts to prevent jaywalking

(AP) — State officials and local police departments are stepping up efforts to prevent jaywalking and other violations that endanger bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Hartford Courant reports they’re responding to an increase in pedestrian deaths.

Seven police departments received up to $15,000 each for a pedestrian safety pilot program that runs through the end of January.

East Hartford police are assigning officers for special duty shifts to cite people who don’t use crosswalks when crossing busy streets, including Main Street.