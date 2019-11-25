Police enforcing national Click It or Ticket campaign

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — State and local police departments are stepping up patrols ahead of the holiday weekend with the national Click It or Ticket campaign.

Not wearing a seat belt can be a costly mistake in more ways than one. That’s why police departments are putting out press releases warning residents that they will be increasing patrols and cracking down on people who do not buckle up.

Click It or Ticket is a national campaign designed to get everybody to use their seat belts. This is a good time to remind drivers of other important highway safety rules, too. For instance, the move over law. If you see flashing lights on the shoulder, be it police, fire, a DOT truck or a tow truck, move a lane over to give them space.

Over the next few days and weeks, there will be a lot of parties to go to. Make sure you have a designated driver or plan on using a taxi or ride share to avoid drinking and driving.

Last year, over the Thanksgiving weekend, state police issued more than a thousands tickets. 161 of them were to people not wearing seat belts, so buckle up and stay safe.

