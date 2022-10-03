(WTNH) — An escaped inmate from Connecticut who was on the run has been arrested by police in Georgia.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Henry County, Georgia arrested 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy, who was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Correction’s (DOC) halfway house.

Police said Murphy left the Bridgeport home without permission and has been on the run since August 8, 2022.

“If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail and we won’t stop until you’re caught,” said Sheriff Reginald Scandrett in a post on Facebook. “It was a great collaborative effort with the Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy.”