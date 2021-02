(WTNH) — Officials say signs of hate were seen on the UConn campus in Storrs on Friday.

According to officials, a swastika was found Friday on the wall of a bathroom in the biology and physics building.

Graffiti of an anti-Black racial slur was found in the same building later that day.

The graffiti has been removed. Police are trying to figure out who is behind the crime.

