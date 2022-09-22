HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Hamden man on Thursday for allegedly evading the scene of a crash and striking a man holding a young child with his car.

The Hamden police responded to the scene of an evading motor vehicle crash in the area of Dixwell and Hillcrest Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on June 9. Police said they observed the evading car and attempted to make contact with the operator.

The driver then began to operate his car erratically by driving in circles on Dixwell Avenue and then traveling southbound. Police said a short time later, the same car struck a man holding his young child as they crossed Dixwell Avenue near Newton Street.

Sergeant Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department’s Traffic Division conducted an extensive investigation into the crash and identified 26-year-old Richard Attenberry as the operator of the evading car.

Mugshot of Richard Attenberry (Image: Hamden Police Department)

Attenberry was charged with the following offenses:

Reckless endangerment in the 1 st degree

degree Reckless driving

Evading responsibility

Failure to obey traffic signal

Failure to drive in the proper lane

Operating a vehicle without insurance

Improper use of a license plate

Failure to renew registration

Attenberry was arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on Thursday and held on a $50,000 bond.