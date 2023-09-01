MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Manchester and Willimantic are warning drivers about street takeovers planned for the Labor Day weekend.

Manchester police expect a street takeover on Saturday in the area of Buckland Street and Pleasant Valley Road. Officers do not know when the takeover will happen, but said the department is “taking proactive measures to safeguard the community.”

The announcement also came with a warning to drivers who plan to participate.

“Given past incidents and the unpredictable conduct of participants, we are committed to providing the community with early notification to potential hazards to ensure their well-being,” the announcement reads. “Furthermore, we wish to caution prospective attendees that our officers will promptly and efficiently address any unlawful activities.”

In Willimantic, officers are expecting a takeover sometime on Sunday. Police said the event will include ATVs and dirt bikes.

Shots have been fire and police vehicles have been damaged in street takeover over this summer. Monday in Groton, street takeover riders took a dirt bike from the scene of a deadly crash — leaving two victims behind in the road.