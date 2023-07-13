BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man was shot in the neck during a shooting at the intersection of Park and Wood Avenues Wednesday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before 11 p.m. and received a ShotSpotter activation that 20 rounds were fired.

At the scene, officers were notified that a 23-year-old man was transported in a private vehicle to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. Police said he is in stable condition.

A crime scene was located on Wood Avenue just east of its intersection with Park Avenue, and several items of evidence were collected.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Detective Migdalia Ayala at (203) 581-5259 or reach out via the Bridgeport police tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.