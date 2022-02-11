CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a car crash involving an oil truck in Cheshire Friday afternoon.

According to police, the roll-over crash occurred on Bethany Mountain Road on Route 42, causing a hazardous materials incident.

Officials said the operator and sole occupant of the motor vehicle was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the crash.

The Cheshire Fire Department and the State of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) are on scene coordinating containment and cleanup. Bethany Mountain Road will be closed from North Brooksvale Road to the Prospect town line through the weekend and into the morning of Monday, February 14 while the emergency response and cleanup to the effected area takes place.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.