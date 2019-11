BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide incident Friday morning.

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100th block of Mill Hill Avenue on Friday at 10:13 a.m. for reports of shots fired that has left one person dead.

Upon arrival, police apprehended a male suspect.

The male victim has not been identified.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

