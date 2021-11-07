Police investigate Norwalk TD Bank robbery

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are currently investigating a robbery that took place at a TD Bank in Norwalk Sunday morning.

Around 11:59 a.m., police learned that TD Bank of Westport Avenue had been robbed and a suspect left on foot. Authorities are describing the suspect as a heavy-set White male wearing a hat and shorts.

Witnesses at the scene later told officials that the suspect handed a note to the teller notifying them that he was in possession of a weapon, though no weapon was displayed during the incident.

This case is currently under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Det. Taranto at (203) 854-3102 or by email at jtaranto@norwalkct.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out through the Norwalk Police Tip line at (203) 854-3111, via the department website www.norwalkpd.com, or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by a message to TIP411 (847411).

