Person injured during shooting in Norwalk Wednesday night

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police are investigating after a person was injured during a shooting on Wednesday night.

Norwalk Combined Dispatch received several 911 calls reporting that gunshots were fired in the area of West Cedar Street and Price Avenue.

Police officers rushed to the area and upon arrival discovered a gunshot victim. Shell casings were located in the surrounding area. The victim was transported to Norwalk hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has been subsequently released from the hospital.

The Detective Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Norwalk Police Department Investigative Division is asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator, Detective Lindsey Taylor, who can be reached at 203-854-3183 or by email at ltaylor@norwalkct.org.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com. Anonymous texts can be sent by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message and sending it to TIP411 (847411).