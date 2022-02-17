ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Enfield Police Department is investigating two fires, which occurred within close proximity to each other, as suspicious.

Police responded to a fire at 30 Montano Rd. on January 24, followed by a fire at 8 Dover Rd. on Tuesday. At this time, police are investigating both fires as suspicious. The department noted that the similarity in both fires has caused some anxiety within the neighborhood.

Police are asking neighbors to assist the department in solving these investigations and provided the following steps people can take to keep the neighborhood safe:

1) We have stepped up our pro-active patrols in the neighborhood significantly and while doing so have noticed the number of houses with their outside lights illuminated. Please continue to do this and if you have neighbors that don’t follow us please pass this message to them. The more houses with lights on the better. (Also tell your neighbors they should follow us) 2) Remain vigilant. Report suspicious people or vehicles in the area. People often think they’re “bothering” us by calling in things that don’t always turn out to be nefarious. Please don’t wait to call, don’t second guess yourself and in doing so delay reporting suspicious circumstances to us. 3) If you have surveillance cameras at your home or business in the area, please check them from 2/14/22 at 11:00 PM until 2/15/22 at 2:00 AM. Also if you haven’t already, and you have surveillance cameras, consider heading over to our website to register them with us so we know which doors to knock on when we are looking for footage in your area.

Anyone with information regarding either fire is urged to contact Deputy Castle at (860) 763-8937 or via email at gcastle@enfield.org. The Connecticut Arson Tip Award Program will pay rewards up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and/or conviction of a person setting fires.

