Police investigating car into building incident in Lebanon

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — In Lebanon, police arrived to a scene early Sunday morning to find a car inside a building.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Lebanon Tap Room on Beaumont highway. Police say the driver hit several embankments along Beaumont highway before crashing into the building.

The driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. State police are investigating the cause of the accident.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.