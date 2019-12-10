 

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Hamden

Connecticut

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the Easton Street area.

According to the Hamden Police Department, officers responded to an Easton Street residence on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. for a shots fired report.

Police say a resident told police she opened her front door to retrieve food when several gunshots were fired in her and the delivery driver’s direction. The gun shots came from a feeling motor vehicle.

No injuries were reported. Police say several people were inside of woman’s home at the time of the shooting. One bullet entered the residence and struck an entertainment system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department.

