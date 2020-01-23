Police investigating Ellington car, dirt bike crash

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that took place on Wednesday.

According to police, a car was backing out of a driveway when it collided with a dirt bike at 5:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the dirt bike. identified as 23-year-old Kent Bahler of Ellington, has sustained serious injuries due to the accident and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Stephen Cordner of Vernon, reported he was not injured.

The accident is under investigation.