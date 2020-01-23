Breaking News
East Haddam firefighters battle early-morning structure fire
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

Police investigating Ellington car, dirt bike crash

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ellington_map_1523647145274.jpg

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that took place on Wednesday.

According to police, a car was backing out of a driveway when it collided with a dirt bike at 5:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the dirt bike. identified as 23-year-old Kent Bahler of Ellington, has sustained serious injuries due to the accident and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Stephen Cordner of Vernon, reported he was not injured.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Police identify woman struck, killed by car in Vernon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify woman struck, killed by car in Vernon"

Woman struck, killed by car in Vernon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman struck, killed by car in Vernon"

UConn student dies after being pulled from Mirror Lake on Storrs campus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UConn student dies after being pulled from Mirror Lake on Storrs campus"

UConn students arrested for yelling racial slurs now suing the university, cite violation of free speech

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UConn students arrested for yelling racial slurs now suing the university, cite violation of free speech"

Special Election results in Mansfield and Fairfield are in!

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Election results in Mansfield and Fairfield are in!"

2 nurses on administrative leave after inmate at Osborn Correctional Institution dies

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 nurses on administrative leave after inmate at Osborn Correctional Institution dies"
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss