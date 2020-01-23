Police investigating fatal car accident in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place on Route 32 in Franklin on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Route 32 in the area of Dobrucki Road in Franklin around 10:44 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident. Police say the driver of one car veered into the opposite travel lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Both drivers were the lone occupants in their respective vehicles, and both were transported to Backus Hospital.

Clarence Montgomery, 59 of Ledyard, was the driver who veered into the opposite lane. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

39-year-old Jericho Finnegan was identified as the other driver involved and was reported to have a suspected minor injury.

The accident is still under investigation.