Police investigating fatal car accident involving 20-year-old Meriden man

Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating the fatal car accident involving a 20-year-old man from Meriden.

According to police, a driver traveling on Interstate 91 north bound south of the Exit 20 had lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason. The vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Victor Moraru, 20 of Meriden, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Any one with information in relation to the accident is asked to contact TFC John Wilson #1060, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

