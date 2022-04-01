HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Trinity College student was killed and two other students were injured in a hit-and-run in Hartford.

Hartford police said just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, three women were crossing New Britain Avenue at Henry Street when they were all struck by a car.

Police said 20-year-old Jillian Hegarty, of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 19-year-old woman is listed in critical but stable condition, and the 20-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was traveling eastbound on New Britain Avenue and fled the scene. The suspect’s car is described as a gray 21004-2007 Volkswagen Touareg. Police said the car should be missing a front bumper and front license plate and also has a roof rack.

Hartford police released surveillance photos of the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hartford police at (860)-722-TIPS (8477).