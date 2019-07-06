Police identify motorcyclist killed in 2-car crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the man who died Friday in a fatal accident in Waterbury involving two cars and a motorcycle.

According to authorities, police were dispatched to the 3077 North Main Street in Waterbury for a two car and motorcycle crash.

Police say the 26-year-old Kevin Castonguay, of Wolcott was traveling on North Main Street at Buckridge Road when his motorcycle crossed into the southbound lane.

A car traveling on the southbound lane saw the incoming motorcycle and drove on a front lawn to avoid collision. The motorcycle then struck the second traveling vehicle head-on.

Castonguay was ejected onto the front yard of 3077 North Main Street and was determined to be deceased at the scene due to massive head injuries, according to police.

Drivers of the two cars were not injured.

Police say North Main Street will be closed form Buckridge Road to Grassyhill Road as they continue investigating the accident.

