Police investigating homicide of 21-year-old Hamden man

Connecticut

by: Kent Pierce

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are now investigating after a Hamden man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Now, police are searching for suspects.

A family is devastated after 21 year-old Dennis Allen-Paige was gunned down in the street. His family tells News 8 that he was just a lovable kid.

They say he worked Saturday night and was on his way home when he was shot and killed on Whiting Street. That’s just off Dixwell near the New Haven line.

Police got a call about shots early Sunday morning. They got to the street, found Allen-Paige shot in the chest. He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, but it was too late.

Friends and family created a makeshift memorial on the site and his sister says Allen-Paige never wanted to hurt anyone.

“He was loved. He was the jokester, he was just the kid that everybody loved. Nobody… Dennis never had any problems with nobody, he’s home or at work,” Joanna McDaniel, victim’s sister.

Police are now investigating what happened to Allen-Paige and if it was connected to a shootout a few blocks away on St. Mary’s Street a few hours earlier.

Mayor Curt Leng put out a statement saying police will have additional patrols and the shootings are being handled with the utmost urgency.

He is also asking anyone with information to please contact the Hamden Police Department.

