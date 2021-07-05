Police investigating overnight shots fired incident at East Hartford convenience store

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shots fired incident at a Krauszers Store in East Hartford overnight Monday.

Police said it happened on the 400 block of Main Street at around 4:15 a.m.

Police said there was a group of people with a car in the parking lot in front of the store at the time of the incident. There was only a clerk in the store at the time.

A passing vehicle fired shots, striking the store window, police said. The gunshot did not strike anybody.

Police do not know if the people outside were intended targets or if it was random.

Police said the suspect vehicle, a black 4-door sedan with tinted windows, was last seen heading south on Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hartford Police at (860) 528-4401.