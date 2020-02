HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Puerto Rican community leaders along with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will demand the Department and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday to release disaster relief funding for the recovering island.

The people of Puerto Rico have endured two hurricanes and a series of earthquakes. Buildings are unsafe, roads are rubble. Just last week, the House of Representatives approved $4.7 billion dollars in aid, but that aid package is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate. Even if it did, President Trump has said he would veto it.