Police issue Amber Alert for teen abducted from NY, may be traveling through CT

(WTNH)– An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenage boy who was abducted in New York City and may be traveling through Connecticut.

Police say that 15-year-old Ahsan Ali is missing from Queens, New York and was last seen with 28-year-old Mohsin Ali on Wednesday.

Ahsan Ali is described as being 5’6″ tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also weighs about 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Mohsin Ali is described as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. He also has tattoos on both arms and chest, and has multiple recent cuts on his arms.

Police are looking for their vehicle which is a described as a white 2009 Toyota Sienna with the NY reg JJX5315.

Anyone who sees them or with any information is urged to call 1-866-697-2623 or 911.