Police issue Silver Alert for missing 15-year-old from Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a 15-year-old girl from Waterbury has been missing since January 31.

According to Waterbury officers, 15-year-old Zaria Walker has been reported missing by her mother on January 31 at 8:39 p.m.

Walker was last seen on January 31 at home in the morning before school. Walker attends school in Waterbury.

Walker is described to stand 5 feet 4 inches, weigh 140 lbs, and has brown hair. No clothing description was described. Police learned from the mother that Walker may be with a male in Hartford.

Investigation is underway. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zaria Walker is asked to call police.