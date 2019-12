MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for a 4-year-old child reported missing from Mansfield since December 16th.

Troop C issued a Silver Alert for Emily Tajildeen from Mansfield. Emily has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 35 lbs and stands 3′ tall. She was last seen with her biological mother 39-year-old Na Li.

(Photo: CT State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop C in Tolland at 860 896-3200.