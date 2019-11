DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Danbury Police Department have released a silver alert for a missing 28-year-old man.

Police say Darryl Mourning of Danbury has been missing since Monday. Mourning is described to have black hair, brown eyes and stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Darryl Mourning, 28 of Danbury

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jean jacket.

If you have any information regarding Mourning’s whereabouts, contact the Danbury PD at 203-797-4614.