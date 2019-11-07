Police issue silver alerts for missing mother and son from Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford Police Department has published silver alerts for the missing mother and son early Thursday morning.

Police say the mother and son has been missing since Tuesday. Police say the child, Bramiery Rojas-Guzman, is 2-months-old, has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 15 lbs.

Bramiery Rojas-Guzman (Photo: Stamford Police Department)

He was last seen with his mother, Odalix Martinez-Guzman, 16, and is described as a Hispanic woman with black hair, brown eyes, stands 5′ 4″. and weighs 165 lbs.

Odalix Martinez-Guzman (Photo: Stamford Police Department)

Police say Odalix is an endangered runaway.

Police urge anyone who has information to contact police at 203-977-4921.