Police identify man seriously injured in Derby crash

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have identified a man who was seriously injured in a crash on Route 8 in Derby Wednesday.

Police were asking for the public’s help man in identifying him because he and the driver of the car are not able to speak with investigators after being seriously injured in a car crash that happened at 3 a.m. on Route 8 southbound at exit 17.

The man has since been identified but police have not released his name.

Troopers described the passenger as a black man who is approximately 40-years-old, 6 feet tall and weighs 160 lbs.

He was also wearing black jeans over multi colored pajama bottoms and black Nike Jordan sneakers at the time of the accident.

Photo: Storm Engine Co./Ambulance Corps Co. 2

According to police, the man has a heart tattoo on his right arm and the word “JABA” tattooed on his left forearm with more writing that is bandaged over.

(Connecticut State Police)

Troopers sent a photo of this tattoo in hopes of identifying the victim.

Anyone with any information on the crash is urged to contact State Police at (203) 393-4200.