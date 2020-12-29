Police: Man in Wethersfield hit and killed by car while shoveling neighbor’s driveway

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man while he was shoveling his neighbor’s driveway earlier in December.

Police say 57-year-old Paul Bonfiglio was found unconscious in the snow on Longvue Drive just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 17. Police say it initially appeared Bonfiglio had collapsed while shoveling, but the chief medical examiner later determined he had been hit by a vehicle.

Bonfiglio’s family is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.