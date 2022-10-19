MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) – As the tragedy in Bristol brings the dangers of police work even more into the forefront, police officers from across the state gathered for a summit on Wednesday.

The Police Officers Association of Connecticut put on the first of what it expects to be an annual event. Founded in 2016, the organization hopes to give officers a voice as a group on issues such as legislative decisions.

On Wednesday at Foxwoods, many topics were discussed including what role media plays in police work.

“I think the big thing is the exchange of ideas,” said Florencio Cotto, President of the Police Officers Association of Connecticut. “I think putting everyone in a room, having a Q&A and literally discussing it.”

News 8’s Darren Kramer was at the summit to talk about how media, and in particular, Channel 8, can work with the police when there is an investigation or police matter, and also when there is good news police departments may want to share.