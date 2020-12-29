Police provide update on alleged bomb threat to post office in Moosup

MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police provided more details on the alleged bomb threat made to the Moosup USPS office on Monday.

Plainfield police say that on Monday at 9:45 a.m., state police notified them that the USPS office at 21 South Main Street in Moosup received a bomb threat.

Plainfield police responded to the scene along with the fire department to investigate. The area was evacuated. No threat was detected and the office reopened.

The direct line used to contact the postal office was identified and traced to a local resident. Police say the suspect was an elderly man and that he “had contacted the postal service and the conversation had was misinterpreted.”

Police determined no threat was made and there is no risk to the community.