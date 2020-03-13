Closings
Police raids in Bridgeport linked to gang violence

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Local and federal authorities have launched raids in Bridgeport in connection with recent gang violence in the city, including a shooting outside a state courthouse.

State police say SWAT teams executed a number of arrest and search warrants early Friday morning. Officials planned to release information on arrests later in the morning. The drive-by shooting outside Bridgeport Superior Court on Jan. 27 wounded four people.

City officials believe it was connected to a shooting the day before that killed an 18-year-old man and wounded another man. Police say the raids focused on people associated with the Greene Homes Boyz gang. 

