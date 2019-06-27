Michelle Troconis allowed to travel out of state; ordered no contact with Fotis Dulos

(WTNH)– Michelle Troconis appeared in court for less than five minutes Friday where the judge agreed that she be allowed to leave the state for almost three weeks to stay with a family friend in New York and clarified that she and Fotis Dulos are to have no contact with each other.

Michelle Troconis arrives to Stamford court @WTNH pic.twitter.com/9f73dZgt5Q — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) June 28, 2019

Andrew Bowman, the attorney representing Troconis, asked the judge to allow her to leave the state from June 30 to July 17 to stay with a friend.

A condition of her bail is that she must get permission to leave the state.

Hearing starts. Andrew Bowman is representing Michelle Troconis. He is asking the judge to allow her to leave the state from June 30- July 17 to stay with a friend. A condition of her bail is she must get permission to leave the state. @WTNH — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) June 28, 2019

Her probation also states that her GPS bracelet would need to stay on and that it does work if she is staying in New York. The state says if she leaves the state she must stay on the property where she is staying, “like house arrest.”

Probation says GPS bracelet would need to stay on and does work if she is staying in New York. State says if she leaves state she must stay on property where she is staying. “Like house arrest”. @WTNH — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) June 28, 2019

The judge granted permission for Troconis to travel but she must provide the address and name of the person she is staying with.

If GPS monitoring has any problems, she then must immediately contact probation.

The second request in the motion was the prohibit any contact between Troconis and Fotis Dulos. The judge also granted that request.

Fotis Dulos’ Defense Attorney Norm Pattis will ask for Troconis’ charges to be dropped in court.

Pattis released a statement Thursday evening,

“Michelle provides Fotis a complete alibi for the morning of Ms. Dulos’s disappearance. Yet most likely she will not testify so long as the state presses its meritless claims against her. We are calling on the state to drop the charges against Michelle so that she is available to testify in Fotis’s defense. We’re asking that the charges against her be dropped so that she can feel free to testify without fearing the consequences.” Attorney Norm Pattis

Fotis Dulos and his legal team are not expected to attend tomorrow’s court hearing related to the motion by Michelle Troconis’s attorney to have judge prohibit contact from Fotis Dulos and allow her to go out of state to stay with a family friend for a few weeks next month. @WTNH — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) June 28, 2019

Troconis and Fotis Dulos were dating when they were allegedly seen on surveillance video in Hartford, allegedly disposing items found to have Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.

It appears by these motions that the relationship could be over.

In the court filing, Michelle Troconis’s attorney Andrew Bowman asks the court to prohibit Fotis Dulos or his attorneys, agents or representatives from having any contact whatsoever – whether in person, electronic, telephonic or in any other way.

It comes after Fotis’ defense attorney Norm Pattis filed the motion the previous day asking the judge to allow his client to reach out to Troconis, saying in the motion that she was allegedly overhead saying she loved Fotis Dulos while gathering her personal belongings last weekend at his Farmington home.

Pattis also alleges that she said she felt bad Fotis was being blamed for causing his estranged wife’s disappearance and that she doesn’t think he was involved in foul play.

The two have plead ‘not guilty’ to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the case.

Missing mother Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.

New Canaan police have received over 1,000 tips on the case.

Everyone with information is urged to call the New Canaan police tip line, 203-594-3544, or e-mail tips and information to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or anonymously submit information at www.FindJenniferDulos.com