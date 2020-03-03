Police release name of skier who died after fall from cliff

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police have released the name of a skier who went off marked trails at Stowe Mountain Resort and was found dead at the bottom of a cliff on Saturday.

Police say 36-year-old Andrew Hryb was from Darien, Connecticut. They said he and his brother had gone out of bounds into the woods and became disoriented. They say the pair tried to find their way out and traveled up to two miles through the woods before coming to an ice climbing route.

Police say it appears that Andrew Hryb lost his footing while trying to look over the edge of the 220-foot cliff and fell.