Police respond to 3 separate mall brawls in Milford, West Hartford and Trumbull

(WTNH) — On Friday, three malls in our state will reopen after three separate brawls broke out Thursday night.

Connecticut Post Mall in Milford is one of the malls where those fights broke out. A pretty intense scene for people who were inside at the time. Police say they now have to review surveillance video to see who was involved in the fighting and vandalism that took place.

Similar scenes also playing out at the Westfield Mall in Trumbull and Westfarms Mall in West Hartford.

“This whole situation was crazy. They were fighting in the food court. I just think that they’re going to shut down on the 26th now because we can’t be great. We can’t be great ’cause every one is just… It’s just crazy,” Monae Moye.

Police say several fights broke out inside all of them involving teenagers. It started in the food court area and then spread to other parts of the mall. Officers became quickly overwhelmed. There were reportedly several hundred people involved in this.

Moye said one of the people involved had a gun.

“Somebody and their friends, they were fighting and then someone pulled a gun. They said they were ‘strap’ and they ‘had a gun,’ and that’s when they [police] just shut the whole mall down.”

It was not confirmed that officers saw the gun or that shots were fired.

Milford police received help from Stratford, West Haven, and Orange police departments and Connecticut State Police. The main goal at that point was to break up everything and get people safely out of the mall, which eventually closed early.

CT Post Mall does not enforce a curfew but many shoppers think it’s a good next step. Moye said she believes they should just close the mall the day after Christmas.

“A couple of the other malls chose to not allow people that were [under] 18 years of age into the mall without an adult,” said Michael Devito, Public Information Officer for Milford Police Department, said in a news conference. “This mall I know was leaning toward that.”

Stores inside the mall were locked down as this was happening. Nobody has been arrested as of yet here in Milford.

At Westfield Trumbull Mall, three people were hurt. A male juvenile was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, and another involved a juvenile female who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital; both suffered minor injuries.

Daniel Vasquez, 19, of Bridgeport, and six juveniles were arrested and charged with breach of peace.

In Westfarms, police arrested one juvenile as a result of the fight. The charges included interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct; they are issued a juvenile summons and released to a parent.

All of these fights now under investigation.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time something like this has happened. The incident came weeks after two shopping centers implemented curfews during the holiday season after two fights at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.