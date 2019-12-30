Police: School board member tried to kidnap man at gunpoint

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a member of the school board in Connecticut’s largest city posed as a police officer and attempted to kidnap a man at gunpoint.

The Connecticut Post reports that Chris Taylor, a Republican member of the Board of Education in Bridgeport, was charged by Seymour police Friday with several offenses including attempted second-degree kidnapping with a firearm and impersonating a police officer.

His wife, Stacy Ramos Taylor, was also charged. They were released on $100,000 bond each pending arraignment on Monday.

When reached by the newspaper Chris Taylor said “No good deed goes unpunished.”