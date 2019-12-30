Breaking News
Fire crews tackle structure blaze in Coventry
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Police: School board member tried to kidnap man at gunpoint

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a member of the school board in Connecticut’s largest city posed as a police officer and attempted to kidnap a man at gunpoint.

The Connecticut Post reports that Chris Taylor, a Republican member of the Board of Education in Bridgeport, was charged by Seymour police Friday with several offenses including attempted second-degree kidnapping with a firearm and impersonating a police officer.

His wife, Stacy Ramos Taylor, was also charged. They were released on $100,000 bond each pending arraignment on Monday.

When reached by the newspaper Chris Taylor said “No good deed goes unpunished.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss