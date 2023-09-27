BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police announced the arrests of multiple suspects on Wednesday in connection to a months-long investigation into a shooting at a deli on Park Avenue, authorities said.

On Aug. 22, police said more than 40 shots were fired at the Bridgeport deli and multiple people were shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a man and woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to local hospitals by ambulance, and both have recovered from their injuries.

Police said one of the suspects identified as 32-year-old Allen Lusmat of Wethersfield was shot and seriously wounded. Police said he was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The investigation was launched after multiple shootings and a stabbing occurred in the same area on Park Avenue. Police said the area is on the Park Avenue corridor near Wood Avenue and Washington Terrace.

Police said the below arrests are the result of an operation titled “Take Back Park Ave.”

Isaiah Genias, 24 of Norwalk was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

28-year-old Luis Gonsales of Bridgeport was also charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Lusmat was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

28-year-old Robert Hair of Bridgeport was charged with charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

20-year-old Daniel Fuller of Bridgeport is awaiting extradition from South Carolina, where he was charged with an unrelated shooting. Police said once Fuller is extradited to Connecticut he will be charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The suspects were each given a $500,000 bond.

Police are currently searching for a sixth suspect, 28-year-old Rhameir Marqui Bush of Ansonia. According to police, Bush is out on a $500,000 bond in connection to a 2020 murder charge in Derby.

The Connecticut State Police Crimes Taskforce attempted to take Bush into custody on Tuesday night. Bush fled in a vehicle and hit a police car in the process. He was not apprehended.

Police are considering Bush to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 911 immediately.

Police said Bush will be charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm about the Park Avenue shooting.

The “Take Back Park Ave” operation is a combined effort by the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau, Fairfield County State’s Attorney’s Office, Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Taskforce, Waterbury Police Department, Department of Probation and the state Department of Corrections.