MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are searching for witnesses to a fatal crash that happened on I-95 in Madison on Monday morning.

The police’s accident report stated that a tractor-trailer traveling southbound was struck by a vehicle that swerved into the trailer’s lane. The trailer’s driver has no reported injuries, but the second driver has died due to the collision.

According to the official’s statement, the tractor-trailer was in the right-hand lane and had come to a stop while approaching road work due to traffic. For unknown reasons, police stated the second vehicle that was in the left-hand lane suddenly veered into the tractor-trailer.

The vehicle crashed into the truck’s rear trailer. Then, the vehicle continued into the right shoulder and collided with a metal beam guardrail.

The second driver was quickly transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead. This driver’s identity has yet to be released by state police.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad (CARS) arrived on the scene to help state police with the investigation, according to the accident report.

This incident remains active and is currently under investigation, said state police. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Trooper Clark at Troop F, by calling 860-399-2100.