ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to students in Rocky Hill on Thursday morning.

Police said two students were walking in the area of the Rocky Hill High School tennis courts when they saw a man engaged in indecent exposure. The students reported the incident to school staff who then contacted Rocky Hill police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were not able to locate the man or the car.

The man’s car is described as dark-colored, lowered to the ground, with tinted windows. There is no description of the man.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rocky Hill police at 860-258-7640.