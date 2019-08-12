Police searching for missing Connecticut woman last seen in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have announced that they are searching for a missing woman and the need the public’s help.

Troop C of Connecticut is searching for missing Kimberly Kasulis who was last seen in the area of Soap Stone Mountain Trail in Somers on Sunday.

(Photo: Connecticut State Police) Kimberly Kasulis

Police say Kimberly stands 5’4″, weighs 145 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Kimberly is from Somers and her vehicle was found on a trail.

Her phone was located in the area as well.

If anyone has information of Kimberly’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact police.

Ellington and Somers officials are coordinating the search and investigating.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.