WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her 8-month-old daughter after they went missing from Waterbury on Wednesday.

State police issued a silver alert for the endangered missing children

15-year-old Domenica Barbecho is described as a white female who stands 5’6 tall and weighs about 135 pounds. According to police, she has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Domenica was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

8-month-old Valarie Barbecho is described as a white female who weighs 28 pounds and is 2’01 tall. Valarie has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown one-piece with giraffes.

Valarie and Domenica Barbecho (IMAGE CREDIT: Waterbury Police Department)

Please contact any Waterbury police with any information at 203-574-6911.