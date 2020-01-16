Police set to announce new details on deadly officer-involved shooting in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police say they expect to release surveillance video of the chase that led up to a deadly officer involved shooting in West Haven on Thursday.

According to investigators, the person killed was a suspect in a carjacking. All of this unfolding on Campbell Avenue near Eexit 43 off of Interstate 95. The situation escalated to the point where deadly force was used.

According to police, this all started in Norwalk right around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday where the suspect allegedly carjacked someone with a knife at an AT&T store. State police were notified of the situation and troopers spotted the car on I-95.

Rhat’s when a pursuit started. The driver of the stolen car crashed into several vehicles, eventually stopping for traffic near Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

That’s when an altercation started and shots were fired at the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

News 8 spoke with one woman who says her husband was one of the people whose car got hit.

“He told me he was just in an accident. He’s in shock. He’s scared for his life, he heard gunshots and realized all the police vehicles are behind him and another vehicle that smashed in the back of his vehicle that he was driving,” Desiree Williams says.

State police say the suspect was the only person in the car and confirmed that there was a weapon and knife found inside. Police have not released the name of the suspect or the trooper involved in the shooting.

WEB EXTRA: State Police give an update on the carjacking, officer-involved shooting incident on I-93 near exit 43

Police are still on scene investigating.