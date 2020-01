WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 Southbound in Windsor was shut down early Tuesday morning due to a tractor trailer crash.

Police responded to Interstate 91 in Windsor between Exits 40 and 38A for a 2-vehicle accident. Police say two tractor trailers collided and caught fire just before 1 a.m.

Police report serious injuries. They ask commuters to take a different route as they investigate.

