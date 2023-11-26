WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some law enforcement agencies are encouraging iPhone users to be cautious following a new update.

Watertown police posted a warning to parents on Facebook about the “NameDrop” feature included in the iOS 17 update.

The feature allows users to easily share their contact information with another iPhone or Apple Watch by holding the devices very close together.

After the devices connect, you can choose to share your info or receive the other person’s. You can also cancel the transfer by locking your phone or moving the devices away from each other before the process completes, according to Apple.

The company also stated on its website that NameDrop only works for sending new information, not updating a contact already in your phone.

The feature is turned on by default with the new update.

If you want to turn off the feature, go to “Settings,” tap “General,” and then click “AirDrop.” Toggle the “‘Bringing Devices Together” option to off.