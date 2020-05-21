Pool sales, installations thriving during pandemic

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — There is a short list of businesses holding their own during this pandemic, and an even shorter list of businesses actually thriving — one of which is pool sales and installations.

“In the past 30 days our inquiries on new, above ground installation has really increased by about 200%,” Dawn Jacobson told News 8.

She and her sister own Imperial Pools in North Branford, a business first started by their parents in 1969.

“It’s truly amazing,” Jacobson said. “It’s almost every third phone call someone is inquiring about getting an above ground pool.”

With the pandemic causing travel to be unknown, Jacobson thinks that’s causing the increase.

“So far, I’ve heard today their beach club is not going to open until after July, that they are going to be home this year with the kids, [and] they don’t have any plans of going to Florida or an amusement park.”

More than 35 million people are out of work right now; however, a lot of Imperial’s customers, Jacobson said, are not among the unemployed.

“A lot of my customers seem to be first responders,” she said. “Whether they’re police, fire, in the medical field in some way, shape or form and have continued to work. Possibly school teachers. So, a lot of my customers as a whole have been saying that they’re very fortunate in some way they do have some income coming in.”

Jacobson said it usually takes about about three time to pitch a pool to someone before they buy. But right now, it’s only taking about 15 minutes.

“About probably 80% are new owners of pools, have never had something before. Maybe they might of had a small, soft-sided, like an Intex pool or something like that previously. For the most part, they’ve never had a body of water in their backyard.”