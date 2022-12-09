NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities.

WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among those who were on Friday’s morning show.

The toys and cash were distributed to Boys & Girls Village, Inc., The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, McGivney Community Center, TEAM, Inc., and The Center for Family Justice, Inc.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, News 8 is teaming up with Toys for Tots for another GR8 Holiday Give toy drive. You can donate a new, unwrapped toy to help make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.

Toys can be dropped off at North Haven High School at 222 Elm St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Click here if you’d like to make a monetary donation.