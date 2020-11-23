Positive virus testing rate for Connecticut prisoners drops

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut prison officials say a new round of coronavirus testing of more than 8,600 inmates found that just under 1% of them were positive, a significantly lower rate that in previous testing.

The Department of Correction announced Monday that 80 inmates tested positive from Oct. 6 to Nov. 13. The first round of testing from May to June found that 9% of inmates, or 832, were infected. The second round from July to September found that 3%, or 241, were infected.

In other news, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut is isolating at home after testing positive for the virus on Sunday.

